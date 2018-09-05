Generac adds to lighting range

The Generac iQ20 model

Generac’s new iQ20 model has a telemetric system developed in conjunction with Trackunit to enable users to evaluate performance, consumption and usage patterns.

It has an eight-metre hydraulic mast, low consumption single cylinder diesel engine and four 320W LED floodlights.

It is one of three new models from Generac. The new V20 Hyper is equipped with Generac Omnia LED technology, with three different types of lighting functionality. It can provide 180° front lighting for maximum light coverage with directional beam, 360° illumination for total light and no shadows, and anti-glare lighting for use in urban environments and on trackside or roadside.

Finally, the V20 Hybrid model is powered by Li-Ion storage batteries with a run time of up to 40 hours on the battery.

All three new products operate with the Generac GTL01 digital controller.

Alessandro Rossi, managing director of Generac Tower Light, said: “Customers are much more aware and discerning as the need for new control and performance technologies such as Li-Ion batteries, hybrid power systems and LED lighting are largely being driven by advances in the building and home automation sectors, and alongside the automotive industries.

“Mobile lighting towers by their nature must be robust, dependable and easy to use. But we believe through technology, onsite operators can enjoy greater control, connectivity and smart use to improve the long-term versatility and lighting tower performance, whilst reducing OPEX costs for hirers and operators.”