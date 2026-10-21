Geobear appoints UK MD

Craig Macklin

With 30 years of experience in ground engineering, Macklin has led large-scale operations, grown specialist businesses and worked extensively with infrastructure clients, insurers and major contractors.

For the past 13 years, Macklin has led Franki Foundations UK, growing its annual turnover from £2.5m to £50m and building a multi-site operation employing around 150 people. Alongside this growth, he developed long-standing relationships with insurers, infrastructure clients and Tier 1 contractors, with around 95 per cent of business coming from repeat customers.

His experience also includes leading the £30.7m redevelopment of London Bridge Station for Bachy Solentanche, giving him first-hand experience of delivering complex ground engineering work in live infrastructure environments.

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