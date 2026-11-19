Injection points around the station

The station, first opened in 1868, serves passengers on the Southern and Thameslink lines. As part of a wider refurbishment programme to maintain the station's infrastructure, movement was identified within an extension to the existing building. Investigations revealed that damaged drainage had allowed water to penetrate the ground beneath the foundations, creating very soft, waterlogged clay that weakened the supporting soils and caused differential movement.

Site investigations identified that the existing foundations were bearing onto affected clay at depths of approximately 1.3m to 3.3m below ground level. The drainage system was repaired before ground improvement could begin, addressing the source of the water ingress.

Traditional underpinning would have required significant excavation around the station building, increasing construction time, disruption and risks associated with working close to operational railway infrastructure. Access was also restricted by the proximity of station platforms, pedestrian routes and existing utilities.

Geobear's solution involved injecting a specialist geopolymer material directly beneath the affected foundations, improving the bearing capacity of the weakened clay without vibration or extensive excavation.

Working entirely from inside the station building, Geobear installed more than 30 injection points at one-metre centres beneath the affected wall. Small-diameter holes were drilled through the existing floor before steel injection tubes were inserted to deliver the geopolymer at three treatment depths, reaching a maximum depth of three metres.

As the geopolymer expands, it fills voids and densifies the surrounding soil, improving its load-bearing capacity. The staged injection process allowed engineers to target the weakened ground at different depths while maintaining control over the treatment and minimising the risk of unwanted movement to the existing structure.