George Downing hands £12m Leeds Beckett subcontract to SES

CGI showing how the new building will look

The £80m building is under construction in Leeds city centre. Downing has appointed SES to provide a full range of building services, including heating, cooling, ventilation and public health, as well as smoke ventilation and security. SES is expected to start on site in January 2019.

The new building will be home to the university’s School of Film, Music & Performing Arts as well as its Fashion Department. Facilities will include performing arts and music performance spaces, a TV studio, film studios, a 220-seat cinema, recording studios and a theatre as well as a black box studio and green screen studio.

Constructed on a sloping site, the building’s design incorporates many changes in levels thereby presenting a challenge for the installation and co-ordination of a high volume of building services. SES will use BIM to ensure that the required services not only fit within the building, but are designed and installed in such a way that plans for future access and maintenance provision.

Steve Joyce, SES business director for the north and Scotland, said: “Our reputation of working at the forefront of major new build and refurbishment projects in the higher education sector is growing with each technically challenging project we successfully deliver.

“Our early adoption of BIM Level 2, combined with Prism, our offsite manufacturing facility, are contributing factors, along with our dedicated team of project managers and site operatives, to our ongoing work winning success. In addition to the extensive range of building services required, we will also be installing rooftop MEP plant and equipment, which will be necessary to crane in, adding a further challenge to our delivery of the scheme. However, it is one which I am confident we will take in our stride.”