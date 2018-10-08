German firm wins 250MW Indian solar project

Belectric’s appointment covers engineering, procurement and construction followed by operation and maintenance for the scheme. Construction is expected to begin next month.

“India is not only one of the largest PV markets but also one of the most challenging,” said Ingo Alphéus, CEO of Belectric Solar & Battery. “That’s why we are particularly proud to have been awarded a contract for a 250 MW-AC solar plant by Fortum Solar India Private Limited. It is also by far the most sizeable project we have won so far from a third-party customer.”

Jitendra Singh, CEO and managing director of Belectric Photovoltaic India, added: “This project includes five sites in a solar park totalling to 250 MW-AC and we plan to start construction next month. This new contract in addition to our two large rooftop projects under construction in India proves again that we are highly competitive in today’s market and that our costumers recognise our high health and safety as well as quality standards.”