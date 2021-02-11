GES invests in cone penetration testing rig

The tracked Geomil Panther testing rig

GES worked with Dutch manufacturer Geomil Equipment to design a bespoke cone penetration testing (CPT) rig equipped with the piezocone technology, sampling apparatus and plate load testing facility.

GES chief engineer Anthony O’Brien said “Our entry into the CPT space towards the end of last year was a huge financial commitment but driven primarily by our own need for refining geotechnical designs and we were finding the availability / lead-in of CPT rigs to be problematic, particularly to Scotland and the north of England.

“Based at our Whitburn HQ in Scotland, we’re perfectly located to serve the Scottish & Northern England markets in particular. We’re really excited about this new business avenue and the opportunity to really add value for customers”.

Geomil head of sales Ed Smit said: “We’re very pleased to work with GES in designing, constructing and delivering their new CPT equipment and look forward to working with them into the future supporting their innovative approach to marrying CPT capabilities and geotechnical design”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk