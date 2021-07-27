GGR brings in new materials handler

GGR Group has become the official UK dealer partner for AlmaCrawler’s Multi-Loader machine.

Founded in Italy in 2013, AlmaCrawler makes self-levelling crawler-mounted lifts. Its Multi-Loader line is a crawler-mounted platform for lifting and carrying hard-to-carry loads, such as large panels or panes of glass weighing up to six tonnes. It has a bi-levelling system and radio remote controls.

The addition of the Multi-Loader to the GGR offering was unveiled at a an open day at GGR’s southern headquarters in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire this week. Visitors saw the full spectrum of GGR’s lifting equipment.

Founded by brother and sister Graeme and Gill Riley in 1995, GGR Group began by selling and hiring vacuum attachments for glass handling. The Rileys then moved into cranes used as base machines for their attachments, promoting Japanese spider cranes in the UK and becoming European master dealer for Unic Cranes. They then moved into pick-and-carry cranes and mini crawler cranes. In the past couple of years they have had notable success selling Italian-made Faresin electric telehandlers in the UK, stealing a march on JCB, which has yet to begin deliveries of its battery-powered Loadall, announced last year.

GGR's southern HQ in Haddenham

GGR chief executive Graeme Riley said of his latest product: “The forging of a new relationship between GGR Group and AlmaCrawler enables us to further strengthen our support offering to the UK market. Through this partnership, we will be able to deliver products that promote safety, efficiency and ergonomic design to UK operators, all while shoring up sustainability and helping the UK construction industry hit stringent carbon reduction targets.”

AlmaCrawler general manager Andrea Artoni added: “We are delighted to be partnering with GGR Group for our Multi-Loader Line products in the UK. This will strengthen our presence, first and foremost benefiting our longstanding and new clients because they will be able to rely on expert, professional advice and support. We have worked with this company in the last few years with excellent results and are very much looking forward to continue this collaboration.”

The Multi-Loader in action

