GGR plans open day for electric telehandler

The Faresin 6.26 electric telehandler

The Italian-made Faresin Eco four-wheel-drive telehandler has a lifting capacity of 2.6 tonnes up to a height of 5.9 metres.

With no diesel emissions it is offered as an environmentally-friendly option for single-shift or multi-shift materials handling operations. Battery life is claimed to be six hours.

GGR is holding an open day at its southern headquarters in Haddenham, Aylesbury to showcase the machine. The event will run from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday 18th March 2020. Representatives from both GGR and Faresin Industries, the manufacturer, will also be on hand.

Visitors to the open day are asked to pre-register via www.ggropenday.co.uk.

GGR was started by the brother and sister team of Graeme and Gill Riley as a specialist hirer of glass handling devices and attachments before branching out into the hire and sale of mini cranes and other materials handling equipment.

