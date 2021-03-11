GGR recruits former A-Plant director

Steven King

Steven King had 21 years at A-Plant, seven of them as a sales director, before joining modular building supplier Elliott in summer 2018 as head of sales and then business development director.

Now commercial & sales director at GGR, he is expected to help the grow the business, which has recently had success selling the battery-powered Faresin telehandler that it imports from Italy. GGR’s roots are in vacuum attachments for glass handling machines and, out of that, then introduced the Japanese Unic spider crane to Europe. In 2019, before it began selling telehandlers, GGR Group turned over £28.4m.

Steven King said: “GGR is a future focused innovative business which puts their customers first and values their people. I'm very proud to be a part of this company and look forward to working with such an industry leading team.”

GGR Group chief executive Graeme Riley, who owns and runs the business with sister Gill Riley, said: “Steve’s appointment comes as part of our strategy for future growth. We are confident that with Steve’s vast industry experience, contacts and understanding of the rental market, he will help take our sales team from strength to strength. He represents the quality of personnel we aim to attract at GGR Group, and we are excited by his potential to drive the business further forward.”

