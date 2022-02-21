GGR takes on sub-dealer for Faresin

Clive Barford has taken delivery of four diesel and two electric telehandlers from GGR

Clive Barford Ltd (CBL) has taken delivery of two Faresin 6.26E electric telehandlers and four diesel-powered types of the same model.

UK distributor for Faresin telehandlers is GGR Group; CBL has joined its network as a sub-dealer for this product line.

GGR telehandler sales manager Mike Walkley said: “When CBL agreed to join our growing network of dealers across the UK we were extremely excited because of their extensive knowledge of the market, and superb reputation within the plant machinery sector.”

CBL sales director Richard Sturgess said: “We have been committed to diversifying our range for a while and this partnership is another step in the right direction for us. There is strong demand for telehandlers, especially now, and there are more low emissions zones popping up around the south which require the latest technology Faresin telehandlers offer.”

Richard Sturgess said that the Faresin’s diesel and electric 6.26 models complemented the other equipment that CBL sells, which include Takeuchi excavators, Bomag compactors and Thwaites dumpers. CBL used to represent Merlo telehandlers, but no longer.

