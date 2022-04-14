GHD and Arcadis to tackle Sydney’s congestion

The project will address some of Sydney’s biggest traffic issues

The project delivery partner contract with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) is for the next phase of the Easing Sydney’s Congestion (ESC) programme. Over the next five years the JV will provide design and technical services to address some of Sydney’s biggest traffic issues.

The ESC programme is responsible for delivering targeted improvements across Sydney’s road network, with a focus on operational efficiency through intersection improvements, smart technology, and assisting innovation and programme delivery across Sydney.

“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to contribute to Sydney’s transport future together with Arcadis,” said Rebecca Want, GHD’s transport market leader for Sydney. “We want to leave a strong, safe and user centric legacy for Sydney, as well as the transport industry.”

The JV aims to weave sustainability into every facet of its approach, assisting the NSW Government to achieve its goal of 50% reduction in carbon emissions for NSW by 2030.

“We not only want to leave behind a legacy of improved road user experience, though the delivery of this programme we also want to contribute to a more sustainable workforce for decades to come,” added Want.

Arcadis' business area director of mobility, Belinda Virant, said Arcadis looked forward to contributing its expertise to a project that would improve the quality of life for Sydney residents by easing chronic congestion across the city’s road network.

“The ESC programme is a critical initiative that will bring economic, social and environmental benefits to greater Sydney. We’re excited by the opportunity to apply Arcadis’ core capabilities in strategic design, sustainability and digital solutions, in partnership with GHD, to deliver on the government’s objectives,” she said.

