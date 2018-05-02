GHD opens Dubai office

Internataional professional services company GHD has opened an office in Dubai.

UAE country manager Malcolm Dixon said: “We have a long-term commitment to the UAE. As the government works towards its vision for a diversified economy, our people are proud to help clients build sustainable communities and contribute to the growth of new industries.”

Dubai Office Manager Iain Caution added: “We’ve helped deliver some fantastic projects for our clients in Dubai over the past few years, and built some strong relationships along the way. Getting closer to our clients in Dubai means we can be even more responsive to their needs.”

GHD has been operating in the UAE since 2000 and employs approximately 130 people in Abu Dhabi. In the UAE, it offers a variety of services including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, building services, structural engineering, project management and transportation.

The company, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, employs 9,000 people globally and has annual revenues of AU$1.7bn (£935m).