Giffnock station to get new footbridge

The existing footbridge at Giffnock station will remain in use until the new structure is in

AmcoGiffen’s work at Giffnock station is part of the £140m East Kilbride Enhancement electrification project for Network Rail.

A new footbridge, with passenger lifts, will be installed in early 2025. In preparation, the contractor will clear vegetation next to platform 2 to create a safe working area.

Piling work is due to start from October until the end of this year to install the foundations for the new footbridge.

Network Rail project manager Ailish Allan said: “The upcoming work at Giffnock station is the first phase of activity as we gear up to install of the new footbridge next year.

“Replacing the footbridge is necessary to provide the safe clearance for the new overhead line equipment that will run underneath. The new bridge will provide significant improvements, as it will have lift access to both platforms. This will make it easier for people with reduced mobility or those travelling with luggage, children, or bicycles to travel by train.”

The entire East Kilbride Enhancement project is due to be completed in December 2025.

