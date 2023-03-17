Gilbert-Ash supply chain event next week

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson

On Wednesday 22nd March 2023, the Gilbert-Ash team will set out the company’s upcoming workload and what is needed..

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson said: “The construction industry has been dealt a number of challenges over the last few years. We are working in a landscape where the project delivery time and cost given two years ago to the client must now contend with unforeseen fluctuations in price and longer lead in times brought on by Brexit.

“It is a challenging environment, but engagement and collaboration with suppliers throughout all stages of our projects has mitigated the impact of the market.

“The last two years has seen significant growth for Gilbert-Ash. We want to build on this momentum and bring supply chain in early on plans for the future so we can work as one every step of the way.

“The meet the buyer event will provide an opportunity to update new and existing partners on exciting plans for the future including our net zero strategy and how they will decarbonize their operations.”

The meeting takes place at the Royal College of Pathologists in Alie Street, London E1, which was built by Gilbert-Ash in 2019.

Existing supply chain members can reserve a seat via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gilbert-ash-meet-the-buyer-event-tickets-547712000337

Those interested in joining Gilbert-Ash's list of suppliers should book via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-the-buyer-event-tickets-560431855767

