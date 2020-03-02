Gilbert-Ash to convert Manchester hat factory to hotel

The Gilbert-Ash team is set to make immediate start refurbishing the nine-storey Invicta House in the city’s Spinningfields district to create the 145-bedroom Moxy Hotel.

The original façade of the 18th century building is set to be retained as part of the works.

The design is said to ‘fuse traditional and contemporary design’ with weathered-effect metal rain-screen cladding panels. The perforated metal is designed to evoke the punch cards of a Jacquard loom from the site’s textile history.

Ray Hutchinson, managing director of Gilbert-Ash, said: “We are really looking forward to starting the build process for the new Moxy Hotel. We have previously delivered a full range of projects across the hotel and hospitality sector, but this will be our first in Manchester. The site itself is very tight with three prominent buildings in close proximity. We have extensive experience of facing down challenges and working with historically prominent buildings located in restricted areas so are looking forward to working together with all of our partners to deliver this boutique-style hotel, in a very buoyant area of Manchester.”

KE Hotels managing director Anil Khanna said: “We cannot wait to see our vision become a reality as Gilbert-Ash have made an efficient start on site. Manchester has a young, vibrant population and the new Moxy Hotel is to be the first in the Spinningfields district. It will certainly be a great fit for the culture of the local area. The hotel will cater for the young professional market, with advanced technology, shared working spaces and sociable bar led offering. We have been very impressed with the Gilbert-Ash approach and are delighted to be working collaboratively on this development.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk