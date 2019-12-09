Gilbert-Ash wins £17m Oxford college assignment

Adam Architecture's design for Trinity's Levine Building

The design by Adam Architecture, led by design director Hugh Petter, comprises a cluster of four buildings to provide teaching facilities and residential accommodation.

The new Levine Building, named after the donor that has funded it, will provide bedsits for 45 students as well as five teaching rooms, three music practice rooms and a multi-purpose auditorium.

Stone-faced elevations are finished in a honey coloured ashlar limestone to fit with its historic setting.

The structural challenges have been addressed through the sub and superstructure strategies, which include contiguous piled basement retaining walls, internal load bearing piles with in-situ concrete basement and ground floor slabs. The superstructure will be an in-situ RC frame up to roof level with proprietary timber trusses and large concrete transfer beams at first and ground level to accommodate large open column free spaces.

Gilbert-Ash starts work in January. It said that advanced logistical planning was essential because works would be taking place alongside several listed buildings and gardens. It represents the first major building project at Trinity College for over 50 years.

The new building will also be home to additional formal study spaces, a new reception area designed as an orangery overlooking the gardens and two additional student kitchens. There will be a kitchen to provide catering facilities, laundry and basement storage facilities, as well as male, female and gender-neutral bathrooms and ancillary accommodation.

Gilbert-Ash’s experience from working wioth the University of Oxford comes from its construction of the student accommodation at Wadham College recently.

Gilbert-Ash construction director Raymond Gilroy said: “We are in no doubt about the challenges which lie ahead, working in a tight location surrounded by listed buildings and grounds, but our team has the experience to meticulously plan for and work through any challenges which present themselves. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and work with our partners to deliver this prestigious project.”

The project team also includes structural engineer Price & Myers, M&E consultant Silcock Dawson & Partners, quantity surveyor Gleeds and landscape architect LDA Design.

Seen from the other side

