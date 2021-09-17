Gilbert & Goode branches into Devon

Gilbert & Goode’s site in Folly Gate

St Austell-based Gilbert & Goode has bought three acres in the west Devon village of Folly Gate, near Okehampton, with plans to build 23 homes.

Subject to planning approval, work is forecast to begin on site in autumn 2022, with the show home opening in spring 2023.

Gilbert & Goode’s land consultant, Ashley Bower, said: “This is such a fantastic location for our first Gilbert & Goode development in Devon. Our team has previously worked on projects in the county as a contractor for other developers, though this will be the first development which we can call our own.”

Gilbert & Goode is part of Ocean Housing Group, whose chief executive Mark Gardner said: “We are extremely conscious of the housing crisis here in the southwest and are looking to build hundreds of high-quality homes over the next few years to provide families with a safe place to live.

“In addition to the land at Folly Gate, Gilbert & Goode has also recently acquired 3.4 acres of land in the Cornish village of St Erth, with plans to build 38 homes including affordable housing and ecological zones.”

