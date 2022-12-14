Glasgow approves £205m BTR scheme

Artist's impression of Lancefield Quay

The Lancefield Quay development will create 730 new homes on a four-acre brownfield site that has been vacant since 2007.

It is being brought forward by build-to-rent specialist (BTR) Moda Living and GDRI, which is a joint venture between developer and investor, Osborne & Co, and MRP, the development and investment arm of construction group McAleer & Rushe.

It will be Moda Living’s second BTR development in Glasgow, with Holland Park set to complete in summer 2023.

The Lancefield Quay neighbourhood will take Moda’s Glasgow operations to 1,163 homes, and total investment of £330m into the city.

Moda Living managing director Tony Brooks said: “With all the fundamentals we look for in a long-term city partner, Glasgow has immense potential for Moda Living and we are thrilled to have been granted outline permission for this key waterside site. Lancefield Quay will provide 730 new homes for rent to Glasgow, at a time when supply of good quality rental accommodation is at an all-time low, and we look forward to working with our delivery partners and Glasgow City Council to deliver a neighbourhood that will benefit its surrounding communities and the wider city for the long term.”

