Glasgow architect practice goes employee owned

The faces of Hoskins – they the owners now

Hoskins Architects has seen a lot of change over the past decade, including the death of its founder Gareth Hoskins in 2016 and the formation and development of our branch in Berlin.

Under the leadership of Gordon Gibb and Gabriele Bernatzky, employee-owned Hoskins Architects Group Limited is now the sole owner of Gareth Hoskins Architects Limited and newly established Hoskins Planungs GmbH in Germany, both of which operate under the Hoskins Architects trading name.

The company said in a statement: “Over the past five years, we have carefully considered how Hoskins Architects could develop in a way that reflects the connections between colleagues and our shared vision, enhances how we work and meets the needs of our team in both the UK and Germany. The resultant re-structuring sees us move from three individual shareholders to employee ownership, through an employee ownership trust model.

“We have developed a business structure we believe will continue to put purpose and people first, maximising staff engagement and productivity to the benefit of colleagues, clients and consultants alike.”

