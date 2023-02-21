Glasgow calls retrofit summit

Councils in Scotland are now mandated to produce energy efficiency and heat decarbonisation strategies through the local heat and energy efficiency strategies (LHEES) policy.

Glasgow City Council is now consulting on its draft housing strategy for 2023 to 2028, which focuses on retrofit work to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and shifting away from fossil fuels for heat and power. The strategy considers requirements for new skills, research, innovation and partnerships.

With an introductory speech by Cllr Kenny McLean, city convener for housing and development, the Glasgow retrofit summit will cover the LHEES across three mornings of online presentations and discussions from Tuesday 28th February to Thursday 2nd March 2023.

“This is an important movement for Glasgow and our retrofit ambitions,” says Jennifer Sheddan (Head of Housing) from Glasgow City Council. “We have found Retrofit Summits to be hugely useful in building the network of organisations and expertise needed to achieve our objectives and this year’s Summit will help us take our plans to the next level by bringing together the right people to develop skills and resources needed to drive projects forward and help meet the ambitious target for Glasgow to become Net Zero Carbon City by 2030.”

Other speakers will discuss new technologies and building materials driving down carbon footprints, from Eon, Jigsaw, Adaptavate, IndiNature and Stelrad.

To sign up, go to lowcarbonhomes.uk/events.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk