Glasgow gets £120m to spend on affordable housing

The council will work in partnership with the city's registered social landlords to deliver the new homes.

This funding - allocated through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme - will be used to fund around 780 new housing approvals and will see the completion of at least 1,453 new homes in Glasgow during 2021/22.

The award is the highest level of annual funding that Glasgow City Council has received since the transfer of the management of development funding from Scottish Government in 2003.

The 2021/22 allocation means that the total funding that Glasgow City Council has received for affordable housing since 2003 is £1.298bn.

The council has used this funding to deliver 14,560 new affordable homes in Glasgow through its work with its housing association partners over that period.

Councillor Kenny McLean, city convener for neighbourhood, housing and public realm at Glasgow City Council, said: "We are is delighted with this record funding award, which will help the city as we recover from the pandemic, not only providing high-quality, low-carbon housing for residents in the city but also bringing a much-needed boost to the construction industry which will protect and create jobs. This funding will deliver economic, environmental and social benefits throughout Glasgow."

