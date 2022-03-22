Gleeds appoints head of regeneration

Natascha McIntyre-Hall

Natascha McIntyre-Hall re-joins Gleeds from Portsmouth City Council, where she has been assistant director of strategic developments since 2018. Before that, she spent six months with Westminster City Council as head of development but was a director of Gleeds between January 2015 and July 2016.

Since 2005, the maths graduate has also worked for Capita Symonds, WYG and Aecom.

In her new role at Gleeds Natascha McIntyre-Hall will be responsible for working with clients to ‘future-proof’ their regeneration programmes.

“I am over the moon to be coming back to Gleeds as head of regeneration,” she said. “I firmly believe that the construction industry has an opportunity to reinvent regeneration and large-scale development projects, and I am excited to have the chance to support businesses to better understand and articulate what communities require, and how we can deliver stronger cost benefit outcomes and a more resilient legacy.”

Paul Dennison, head of development at Gleeds, said that she “brings with her a refreshing and unique take on regeneration, prioritising people-centred development and pursuing dynamic and innovative solutions to issues around sustainability and community collaboration.”

