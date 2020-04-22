Gleeds helps deliver emergency beds for Wales

Rainbow Hospital Deeside

Following the completion of emergency works to prepare Wrexham Maelor Hospital for an influx of confirmed cases, Gleeds was appointed by the health board to provide project and cost management services for three new so-called Rainbow fiekld hospitals hospitals in North Wales.

Now nearing completion, the facilities at Ysbyty Enfys Glannau Dyfrdwy (Rainbow Hospital Deeside), Ysbyty Enfys Llandudno (Rainbow Hospital Llandudno), and Ysbyty Enfys Bangor (Rainbow Hospital Bangor) will open their doors next month.

BCUHB is the largest health organisation in Wales. Gleeds is also project and cost manager for two of its other ongoing capital projects. While working on the Rainbow hospitals, it had to ensure resources were still allocated to ensure that the development of both the North Denbighshire Community Hospital and the Ablett Unit redevelopment at Glan Clwyd Hospital could continue without delay.

Mark Lewis, who is heading up Gleeds’ BCUHB team, said: “Gleeds has been working with the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board for 15 years but never in such challenging circumstances. Thanks to our existing relationship, the team was able to adapt and mobilise the necessary resources incredibly rapidly in order to meet the needs of the Board as it seeks to ensure the population of North Wales receives the best care possible in the face of this pandemic. I am extremely proud of what has been achieved so far and Gleeds will of course continue to offer its full support as the situation develops”.

Neil Bradshaw, head of capital development for BCUHB, added; “These are unprecedented times and, like health organisations across the globe, we are doing our upmost to ensure that all those who need our services are able to access them. This has necessitated the construction of a number of temporary hospitals in North Wales which we are pleased to confirm will be completed by the end of the month. We have been hugely impressed by the herculean efforts of the supply chain and are incredibly grateful to Gleeds for their flexibility and skill in getting us to this point so quickly, without impacting on the progress of ongoing developments.”

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk