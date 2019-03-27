Gleeds monitors Notts nick

CGI of the new police custody suite

Nottingham existing city centre custody suite has long fallen short of Home Office standards, with cells spread over different floors making them hard to monitor. Refurbishing the site was found to be a prohibitively expensive and required a problematically long period of closure. So a new facility is being built, with 50 cells and a purpose-built suspect processing space for taking police photographs, fingerprints and DNA samples. The first floor will be offices.

Following the approval of detailed plans, works on the new facility are expected to begin on site in 2020 with completion expected in 2021.

Tom Shipman, the Gleeds director with responsibility for the scheme, said: “Gleeds has a long standing relationship with Nottinghamshire Police and I am delighted that our previous work has been recognised through this appointment. The Old Gasworks has been vacant for a number of years and the site is ripe for redevelopment. Situated within minutes of Radford Road police station, the new facility will offer a far better environment for everyone who uses it and should also greatly increase efficiency – ultimately improving the service the force is able to provide to the public.”