Gleeds names Western Europe director

Patrick Leniston

Patrick Leniston has been given overall responsibility for driving growth in the region, which currently includes Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. He also acts as the EMEA lead for strategic sales and growth, working with the Gleeds global senior team, individual country managers and the newly formed EMEA board.

Leniston has over 20 years’ experience in the built environment and his most recent post was with Colliers International in Paris, where he was chief development officer. Prior to this, he had a long career with Arcadis, in both client and operational roles across mainland Europe.

“I have always felt passionate about creating the right environment for teams to collaborate and grow in terms of client base, service offering, and culture,” he said. “That’s exactly what I intend to do here at Gleeds – a business that has proved its resilience during the pandemic and is now pursuing ambitious targets as it seeks to expand and consistently outperform the market. I’m delighted that I have the opportunity to be part of this exciting period in the firm’s rich history.”

David Johnson, EMEA managing director, added: “The appointment of Patrick to regional director for WME represents a commitment to overhauling Gleeds’ EMEA structure and modus operandi. Our strongest selling point is and has always been our people, so if we are to achieve our ambitious growth targets, we absolutely must continue to retain the great people we already have and attract value-add talent like Patrick into the business.”

He added: “Through this restructure we’re looking to unite our EMEA region to make communication more fluid and collaboration easier. The aim being to harness the considerable knowledge and expertise of our teams throughout the entire EMEA region, for the benefit of our people, our clients and Gleeds as a whole.”

