Gleeds opens in Milton Keynes

The Milton Keynes office, at 170 Midsummer Boulevard, becomes the 71st in Gleeds’ worldwide network, with three new premises being added in the last four months.

Recent wins in the area include a new 250-room hotel on Marlborough, on which Gleeds is project and cost manager. It is also working alongside YourMK, a joint venture between Milton Keynes Council and Mears refurbishing and building homes across the region.

Gleeds has also been named as lead consultant on a number of projects for Milton Keynes Council as part of the Perfect Circle consortium. The £52m-worth of capital development to the west of the town includes a new build secondary school, a purpose built health centre, a primary school expansion programme and a multi-storey car park at the railway station.

The new office will initially be manned by six full-time staff, including Dave Stewart, who has joined Gleeds as a director of project management from LendLease Consulting. He has worked with neighbouring Northamptonshire County Council for more than a decade, delivering hundreds of schools and a new headquarters for the council.