Gleeds recruits Bouygues director

Gleeds has recruited Justin Moore as project director to lead on its education projects in Wales.

At Bouygues, he oversaw the building of the Penarth Learning Community in the Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff University’s Innovation Campus.

He was previously with Carillion for the first 13 years of his career, ultimately as an operations manager.

Justin Moore said: “Having worked with major contractors for most of my career, I am really looking forward to the challenge of working on the project management and consultancy side of construction projects. Seeing education projects come to fruition has always been one of the parts of the job I have really enjoyed – being able to see the building come to life, handed over and be used day in day out by students and teachers. So, I am looking forward to the change of working on projects from day one, from scoping out a building to its design, managing costs and its construction, and then onto the completed, working building.”

Gleeds regional director Simon Williams said: “Getting Justin to join the Gleeds team is a real coup for us. His reputation in Wales is second to none and we are really pleased that he has decided to make the leap into construction consultancy with Gleeds. His knowledge of the contractor landscape, particularly in education, is unparalleled as he has worked in this sector on some very challenging builds for many years, so we are looking forward to working with him to build our education client portfolio and make Gleeds the go-to consultant for education projects in the region.”

