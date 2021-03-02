Gleeds recruits defence lead

Suzanne Tearle

As UK head of defence, Suzanne Tearle will take charge of delivering Gleed’s cost price analytical capability (CPAC) contract for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), among other projects.

She joins from WYG – or TetraTech since its January rebranding – where she reached the position of group managing director following its restructure. Before this, she had been one of the firm’s lead programme directors and spent two years as a senior civil servant, with responsibility for commercial controls improvements at Defence Equipment & Support. Projects with which she has been involved include a new centre of excellence for the DIO’s major projects directorate, several schemes for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in conjunction with QinetiQ and the role of transformational change director for Surrey and Sussex Police.

At Gleeds, Suzanne Tearle teams up again with her old WYG boss Douglas McCormick, who moved to Gleeds as group executive director a year ago. He said: “The UK’s defence industry makes a major contribution to the country’s overall growth and prosperity, so it’s only natural that we are keen to strengthen our presence in this market. Suzanne has an impressive track record and clearly understands the requirements of stakeholders in this arena which is absolutely essential if we’re going to provide genuine value for money for our clients. I believe she’s going to be a real asset to our team.”

