Gleeds targets Irish business with new Dublin office

The company set up an office in Northern Ireland in March 2018 and Keogh’s appointment is expected to allow the business to expand its reach across the island of Ireland. As well as developing the business in the republic, the office will also support the existing office in Belfast with its increasing workload.

Keogh has over 30 years’ experience in delivering public- and private-sector capital projects throughout Ireland and internationally. He has worked on some of Dublin’s biggest schemes, including the Aviva Stadium, the National Convention Centre and the expansion of St James’ Gate Brewery.

As the director heading up the new operation, Keogh’s initial focus will be on growing Gleeds’ presence in the logistics, commercial, and residential sectors.

“We have set ourselves some ambitious growth targets and I’m confident that the market here is going to respond well to Gleeds’ broad offering, blending local expertise and global perspective,” commented Keogh. “I’m looking forward to serving existing and new clients and building a successful team here in Dublin.”

Gleeds' chief executive, Graham Harle, added: “We’ve had a presence in Belfast since 2018 and we’ve seen exceptional growth in the intervening period. By committing to launching a complimentary operation in Dublin, we’re able to expand our physical reach, delivering the same comprehensive remit of services to a market which is performing well in the face of global challenges. I’m delighted that we’ll have someone with as much local knowledge as Barry at the helm.”

