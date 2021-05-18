Glencar opens Manchester office

Glencar's Manchester office is in the Neo Building, in the central business district

Glencar Construction, which specialises in industrial construction projects has opened an office in Manchester city centre. In 2019 it opened a Birmingham office.

The expanding contractor is expecting turnover to reach £250m this year.

Along with the Manchester office opening, Dawa Singh has been recruited as north regional director. He joins from Sheffield based JF Finnegan, where he was head of pre-construction.

Pete Goodman, Glencar managing director Midlands and North, said: “Over the past 12 months Glencar have been awarded a number of high-profile project instructions at sites throughout the northwest and it makes sense to have a permanent presence in this region to be closer to our customers and continue our expansion in this fast-growing UK region, part of the northern powerhouse.”

Glencar projects in the northwest include:

Construction of two speculative logistics warehouses (90,000 and 138,000 sq ft) for PLP in Ellesmere Port, completed in April 2021.

The construction in 27 weeks of two logistics units (92,000 and 43,000 sq ft) also for PLP in Crewe. Glencar is currently onsite implementing fit-out works.

Fitting out a 525,600 sq ft warehouse in Haydock, occupied by Kellogg Company. Works were carried out while the facility was live.

