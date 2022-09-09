Glencar recruits ops director from ISG

Mark Green

Mark Green joins Glencar from ISG in the role of operations director, working out of Glencar’s expanding Midland’s office in Solihull.

Mark Green joins Glencar after more than 21 years with ISG. He started out at ISG Pearce as operations manager and more latterly held the position of divisional operations director based in Bristol, where he was also ISG’s account lead for supermarket group Tesco. At ISG Mark he oversaw several large multi-million Amazon distribution schemes, as well as Tesco developments.

Glencar chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark into the business who brings significant experience and expertise which will strengthen our Midlands office significantly. We continue to experience extremely strong growth right across the Midlands market and industrial/logistics sector so this appointment will not only strengthen and expand our team but enable growth through increased resources and customer partnerships.”

Mark Green said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity with Glencar and very happy to be joining during a time of such rapid growth and regional expansion with many exciting projects under construction across the Midlands and in the pipeline.

“I have worked in the construction industry for many years and my values reflect those of the company; working as a team to put the customer first and grow strong, strategic partnerships. I look forward to working with the Midlands team to build repeat business and further growth.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk