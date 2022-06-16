Glencar replaces Midas on Stihl HQ

Stihl's new GB headquarters should be ready by May 2023

Midas Construction was initially appointed to the job last December but the company fell into administration in February this year, blaming the impact of the covid crisis.

Stihl’s new 121,000 sq ft development, designed by Hale Architects, will include 97,000 sq ft of warehouse space with automated picking and storage systems. An adjoining 25,000 sq ft facility will have retailer training facilities, a canteen, workspaces and a technical workshop.

The development will also incorporate new car parking, service yard, landscaping and the construction of a new access from the adjoining A331.

The project is expected to take 42 weeks to build with the new facility complete by May 2023, five months later than originally planned before Midas collapsed.

Glencar regional managing director Roy Jones said: “Stihl are world leaders when it comes to chainsaws and garden power tools, setting the standard for over 90 years so Glencar are both honoured and proud to have been appointed to design and build their new headquarters and distribution facility.

“This state of the art project goes to serve as a further example of our design and build credentials and proven ability to construct buildings tailored to our customer exacting specifications.”

Kay Green, managing director of Stihl GB, said: “Stihl has enjoyed a sustained period of growth in recent years, and as a consequence, we have outgrown our existing warehouse and office facilities. Our new purpose-built headquarters represents a significant capital investment and is a commitment to the future for our local workforce.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk