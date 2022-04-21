Glencar to build Solihull sheds

Blythe Valley Park

All three units will be developed to a high specification, targeting BREEAM Excellent accreditation and an EPC Rating of A.

The development, marketed as Connexion II, is near the main entrance to Blythe Valley Park off junction 4 of the M42. It is due for completion by the end of 2022.

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman said: “This is the first instruction Glencar has received from Frasers Property and we look forward to working closely together, forging a strong partnership and seeing the units rise from the ground as construction progresses.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk