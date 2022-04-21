  1. Instagram
Fri April 22 2022

Glencar to build Solihull sheds

1 day Glencar has been appointed by Frasers Property to build three speculative industrial units of 25,000, 42,000 and 50,000 sq ft at Blythe Valley Park in Solihull.

Blythe Valley Park
Blythe Valley Park

All three units will be developed to a high specification, targeting BREEAM Excellent accreditation and an EPC Rating of A.

The development, marketed as Connexion II, is near the main entrance to Blythe Valley Park off junction 4 of the M42. It is due for completion by the end of 2022.

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman said: “This is the first instruction Glencar has received from Frasers Property and we look forward to working closely together, forging a strong partnership and seeing the units rise from the ground as construction progresses.”

