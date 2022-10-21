Glencar to build Stafford warehouse

Representatives from PLP, Glencar and the wider project team joined up for a ground-breaking event earlier this month to mark the start of work on site

The big shed is going up at PLP’s newly acquired 17-acre development site on the established Stone Business Park.

Glencar and PLP are redeveloping a redundant and recently vacated data centre into a new logistics warehouse with more than 20,000 sq ft of office accommodation. The development will also have a separately-accessed service yard up to 67-metres deep, 300 car park spaces and the retention and enhancement of the existing landscaping belt around the perimeter of the site.

Construction started at the beginning of September with completion scheduled for spring 2023.

The project team includes PHP Architects, project manager Knight Webb, consulting engineer Hydrok and WSP as planning consultant.

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman said: “This scheme represents the fifth project we have worked on together with PLP and is typical of the strong customer partnerships we place great emphasis on building.”

