Glencar to fit out Ikea warehouse

Ikea's new distribution centre near the Dartford Bridge

Glencar will undertake racking, sprinkler and office fit-out works within Ikea’s new 450,000 sq ft distribution centre at the old Littlebrook Power Station site in Dartford.

The works will also include the construction of an additional storage unit in the service yard together with the installation of a security gatehouse, vehicle ramps and fencing adaptions.

The Ikea contract is the largest contract to date for Glencar’s new fit-out division.

Neil Johnstone, commercial manager of Glencar’s special projects division, said: “The new special projects division was established to service the fit-out and refurbishment needs of Glencar’s existing industrial client base as well as offering the same high level of service to other market sectors. This approach has proven successful to date, having secured a number of projects in other market sectors and establishing relationships with new clients who have not worked with Glencar previously.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk