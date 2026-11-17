Peter Fraser (Integrity), Roddy Macpherson (Global), and Stuart Sinclair (Integrity)

The deal follows Global acquiring commissioning specialist Prism and modular construction business Pier this summer, as well as merging previously acquired businesses into new divisions.

Global said that Integrity's track record in delivering construction phase and technical services, with a strong legacy in oil and gas, will add to its energy sector value chain, bringing additional delivery capability in the markets where Integrity ISS is already established.

Clients, Global said, will gain access to a comprehensive suite of standalone or integrated end-to-end solutions, spanning the matrix of capabilities required to deliver major energy and utilities infrastructure projects.

Integrity ISS managing director Stuart Sinclair, who founded the business with operations director Peter Fraser, said, "This strategic alignment offers significant benefits to both existing and prospective clients, strengthening our ability to deliver larger, more technically demanding projects and respond more effectively to the evolving requirements of the markets we serve.

"Through greater collaboration with the Global group of companies, we look forward to combining specialist knowledge, resources and operational experience to deliver enhanced efficiency, innovation and long-term value to the market."