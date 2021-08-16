Global network seeks to boost BIM

The Global BIM Network is seeking to build evidence to support government investment in innovations that deliver benefits.

The call for knowledge invites public sector organisations across the globe to build upon the Global BIM Network’s Information Collection, an open-access repository for public sector professionals. The collection is aimed at people seeking guidance, tools and evidence related to the introduction of built environment information management into policy and project delivery.

The Global BIM Network’s curated collections are designed to showcase built environment innovation and initiatives driving digital transformation across the world. The aim is to share best practice and resources of national strategies to digitalise the built environment and deliver benefits. Being a member of the collaborative community offers access to guidance, documentation, protocols, operational manuals, case studies, tools, training materials, workshops and events.

“There is wide recognition that digital transformation is a critical enabler for the public sector which manages public expenditure on community services, utilities and infrastructure,” said Adam Matthews, chair of the Global BIM Network. “Enabling international collaboration between stakeholders driving national digital strategies accelerates progress, avoids duplication of efforts and fosters common standards and policies to increase shared global benefits. The aim of the call for knowledge is to gather information from across the world to build a credible, diverse, legitimate knowledge base that is open and useful to all.”

He added: “Responding to our call for knowledge and being part of the public sector network community is an opportunity to co-develop guidance and tools, collaborate across borders, learn from each other, and create new opportunities as part of a national digital strategy that drives collective and sustainable economic growth that serves the public good.”

The Global BIM Network was launched at a summit, held online in March 2021. It is aimed at providing a forum for policy makers, public procurers and infrastructure investors to foster a more productive and collaborative global digital built environment through the implementation of digital strategies. The network connects members working on similar developments in different parts of the world with similar challenges; the aim is to share insights, resources, project outcomes and lessons learned.

Current members of the network include representatives from government ministries and agencies (economy, finance, construction, business and industry) and other organisations (the United Nations Office for Project Services, Inter-American Development Bank, and Asia Development Bank). There are now over 125 public sector members of the Global BIM Network across 40 counties – the launch event attracted more than 1000 representatives from 97 countries.

In the UK, the Global BIM Network is supported by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Construction Innovation Hub and the Centre for Digital Built Britain.

