Gloucestershire hospitals bring in Kier for modernisation plan

Kier’s work is expected to transform services provided by the Cheltenham General and Gloucestershire Royal hospitals.

Kier is working with the client, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, to develop plans for both sites, with an expectation that funding will be focused on theatre provision at Cheltenham General and acute care pathways at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Operations director Ben Ramsay said: “We understand this programme of building modernisation is vital to underpin important service transformation at both Cheltenham General and Gloucestershire Royal hospitals.”

Through the Procure21+ and Procure22 frameworks Kier has delivered more than 70 schemes over the past six years. This includes the recently completed CAMHS & perinatal unit for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust and the redevelopment of the emergency department for the Countess of Chester Hospital.