GMI books £95m in two months

CGI of GMI's Harrier Park project in Hucknall

Just two months into the year and GMI has secured projects valued at more than £95m.

The new contracts come from both new and existing clients and from across a range of industrial, retail, office and hotel developments.

They include:

Plot A, Goole 36: a 238,710 sq ft warehouse/industrial unit for new customer Tritax Symmetry pre-let to Croda Europe Ltd.

Kirkby Retail Development: a 94,000 sq ft retail park with a 42,000 sq ft Morrisons supermarket and petrol station for long-standing customer St Modwen.

Booths Park, Knutsford: a two-storey 70,676 sq ft office building for repeat customer Bruntwood, with the end occupier being Portswigger Web Security.

Hampton by Hilton York: a new 143-bedroom hotel in York City Centre for Avantis Hotels, with a value of £25m.

Harrier Park, Hucknall: a 195,840 sq ft UK headquarters for RM Educational Resources on behalf of Muse Developments and Rolls-Royce within a 70-acre mixed use site in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire.

Park Lane, Leeds: a 188-bed student accommodation scheme on Park Lane, Leeds for Waypoint, with a project value of £20m.

GMI group managing director Andy Bruce said: “2019 was a record-breaking year for GMI in all aspects but particularly in terms of new client wins, expansion into new sectors and the growth of our order book. To open things up in the same fashion so early into 2020 is a very encouraging sign, a solid endorsement of our credentials and a strong indication of further growth to come this year.

“It’s also very encouraging to see GMI securing such high-quality repeat business from several of its most valued and long-standing customers together with picking up new project instructions from new customers including some of the market’s biggest operators.

“We will continue to strengthen our offering in the sectors we are strongest in together with our unswerving commitment to the highest levels of customer service, quality and innovation. Our expanding divisional operations in the Midlands, North West, Yorkshire and the North East continue to reap strong rewards and fully justify our commitments to grow our capacity in those areas in the face of strong demand.”

Andy Bruce is GMI’s group managing director responsible for the day to day running of the business and expansion into the Midlands. GMI’s Manchester office is led by Marc Banks as divisional managing director. The Yorkshire/Northeast office is led by divisional managing director Lee Powell.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk