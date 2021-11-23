GMI builds up northeast team

Northeast operations director Gary Oates (left) and commercial manager Paul Raine

Gary Oates has re-joined GMI Construction Group in the newly created role of northeast operations director. He will be responsible for delivering on major projects, as well as managing and developing business relationships.

GMI has also recruited Paul Raine as northeast commercial manager.

Both men will be based in GMI’s new Teesside office, where the company has already set up a team of quantity surveyors and project managers.

Gary Oates previously spent more than 16 years with GMI, starting as a site manager before progressing to contracts manager. He re-joins the company from TSL Projects where he was project director.

Paul Raine has joined GMI from Leeds-based Torsion Group, where he performed a similar role. Before that he was commercial manager and later regional managing director of Duchy Homes.

GMI divisional managing director Lee Powell said: “Both these appointments underline our commitment to the northeast and we are resolved to play a greater role in creating jobs and generating economic prosperity.

“Gary is highly experienced and committed and, as such, is the right person to lead our northeast division and grow this business in a region that is already enjoying the benefits of the levelling up agenda. We’re also delighted to welcome Paul to the team, who brings with him extensive commercial knowledge.”

This month, the company will start work on a £30m contract to construct 362,600 sq ft of commercial units as part of the first phase of the Hillthorn Business Park development at Washington. [See our previous report here.]

