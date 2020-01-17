GMI lands Leeds hotel

Project architect is DLA Design

GMI’s client 331-room hotel is the property management business Marrico, which has submitted a planning application.

The contract value was not disclosed.

The new hotel is to be built on the last remaining plot at Sovereign Square. It has been designed by Leeds-based architect DLA Design, faced in two types of brick, a terracotta red and light beige, with detailing around the recessed double/triple height window bays. The ground floor frontages are behind a colonnade, with recessed detailing around the arch-heads and down the columns, with a glazed frontage behind.

GMI divisional managing director Lee Powell said: “Sovereign Square is one of the most sought-after destinations within Leeds and an extremely high-profile development. GMI are delighted to have been appointed by Marrico to deliver the final phase of this development and bring forward another high-quality hotel development.

“This project serves as the 12th hotel project that GMI has been entrusted to deliver including five in the past three years and [is] testament to the strength of our credentials in this growing sector.”

