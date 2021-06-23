GMI picked for £30m build-to-rent scheme in Derby

CGI of the project

Construction began in May, with the building expected to be completed by March 2023.

The 11-storey block has been forward sold to Grainger, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord.

In addition to building the apartment block, GMI will also undertake works for a new public square that will serve as the focal point for the Becketwell regeneration.

GMI has worked for St James Securities on previous jobs, with GMI managing director Andy Bruce describing it as “a long-term partnership stretching back several years.

Oliver Quarmby, managing director of St James Securities, said:“GMI has a track record of working on award-winning projects for an extensive portfolio of developers, public sector clients and blue-chip companies across a broad range of sectors and we are delighted to have them on-board.

“Construction is progressing well, and we anticipate handing the keys over to Grainger at the start of 2023.”

