GMI picked for Longbridge unit

Longbridge 155

The 154,000 sq ft industrial/logistics unit is to be built at The Cofton Centre, a 35-acre estate by the old MG Rover factory that forms part of the largest regeneration project in the West Midlands.

This development, Longbridge 155, will showcase St Modwen’s Swan Standard specification – a set of sustainable development guidelines with a focus on low running costs and reduced carbon emissions in operation.

The development is expected to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating and will target an EPC A+ rating and an overall carbon reduction of 53% compared with energy requirements set out in the UK Building Regulations (Part L).

The office space will be heated by an energy efficient hybrid air source heat pump. The warehouse space will include triple-skinned GRP roof lights to reduce glare and overheating, as well as built-up cladding for air tightness; and PV solar panels.

Construction of the facility started in February and the building expected to be available from autumn 2022.

GMI managing director Andy Bruce said: “This project is another big win for our Midlands team and Birmingham Office which we are rapidly expanding… With this instruction our Midlands division has now secured in excess of £130m of work in just over two years working on some of the region’s most high-profile projects for many well-known brands.”

Working alongside GMI are UMC Architects, engineers Rodgers Leask, KAM Project Consultants and RPPML.

