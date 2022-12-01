GMI promotes ‘rising star’

Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones, aged 36 and from Stourbridge, becomes joint midlands managing director for Leeds-based GMI Construction alongside existing regional managing director Andy Bruce as part of a succession planning strategy.

Jones started as a trainee site engineer aged 17, also studying for a degree in construction management and civil engineering.

This became the foundation of a 12-year career with Galliford Try, in which time he progressed to site management and project management roles by the age of 23.

Before joining GMI Construction as construction manager two years ago, he spent five years at Thomas Vale, which was acquired by Bouygues Construction.

He was the first person to be recruited by Andy Bruce to establish a GMI presence in the Midlands four years ago and is credited with being instrumental in bringing more staff into the business.

GMI Construction chief executive Lee Powell said: “Gareth is a rising star, not only in our business, but in the construction industry and is at the core of our operations in the midlands. He already works exceptionally closely with Andy Bruce, who has successfully established our presence in the midlands, and will now work on an equal footing as part of our long-term succession planning and commitment to the region.”

GMI Construction has a pipeline of £100m worth of commercial and residential property schemes in the midlands. Among them is the £30m, 260-apartment Becketwell regeneration scheme in Derby, which is due for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

GMI Construction is also building a 155,000sq ft warehouse for St Modwen in Longbridge, Birmingham, as well as an £18m, 105-apartment development at Cornwall House in the city’s jewellery quarter for HBD.

Gareth Jones said: “It has always been my ambition to progress my career to a senior position such as this and I am delighted it is in my home region and for a company like GMI Construction, which gives its regional managing directors autonomy and the ability to remain agile and build close collaborative relationships with clients and suppliers.”

