GMI sets up future leaders board

Left to right are Rhion Scullion, Matthew Foster, James Canning and Rebecca Shiels

GMI has appointed one individual from each of its four operating regions – Yorkshire, Midlands, Northwest and Northeast – to shadow the construction board for a year.

They will then gain further experience by working alongside senior executives as part of an initiative to promote internal career progression.

They have been set a challenge to make £1m in business savings during their 12-month term and have been given responsibility for completing a series of projects.

The purpose of the shadow board is to provide young talent with an opportunity to showcase their abilities to the board of directors, as well as to observe the strategic leadership of the business.

The first year’s shadow board comprises site managers Matthew Foster and Rebecca Shiels, representing Yorkshire and the Northwest respectively, with design manager Rhion Scullion selected for the Midlands and quantity surveyor James Cannings carrying the flag for the Northeast.

The four were chosen on the basis of their perceived leadership potential.

With time set aside from their normal schedules, the shadow board will be tasked with various projects and asked to report to the construction board meeting at certain points throughout their projects and on completion.

GMI chief executive Lee Powell said: “The purpose of the shadow board is to provide our young talent with experience of the strategic level within our business. We want to provide them with an opportunity to thrive in another aspect of working life at GMI, which may not be directly linked to their areas of expertise or experience.

“As I have said at our company roadshows across our regions; GMI promotes from within and looks to harness young talent for the future. Every member of the shadow board has that opportunity.”

