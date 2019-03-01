GMI starts £30m Leeds student block

CGI of The Refinery student rooms, designed by AHR Architects

Called The Refinery, the building is going up in Bingley Street on a site that was occupied for more than three decades by Maxi’s restaurant, the first purpose built Chinese restaurant in the UK.

Developer Gregory Property Group has secured forward funding for the £30m project from Curlew Alternative Asset Management. GMI’s contract is worth £21.5m.

The 9, 10 and 11-storey scheme, designed by AHR Architects, comprises studios and bedroom clusters with terrace and garden features. Facilities will include social hubs, cinema, gym, games room, concierge and 24-hour security.

Barry Gregory, chairman of Gregory Property Group, said: “The scheme’s design is impressive, delivering high quality accommodation for Leeds students in a prime location that connects student life to the vibrant city centre in a matter of minutes. We expect to complete the development in time for occupation from the September 2020 university term and Fresh Student Living will be managing that occupation on behalf of Curlew.”