GMI starts Leeds Hyatt

The ground breaking photo call

The 12-storey high hotel is being built on the last remaining plot on the Sovereign Square development site, next to Leeds railway station.

GMI is principal construction contractor, having been appointed by Marrico Asset Management and Helios Development.

On completion in 2024, the 305-bedroom hotel will be operated by Interstate Group under the Hyatt brand.

The development is funded by Abrdn/UK Commercial Property REIT. It has been designed by the Leeds studio of DLA Architecture, taking cues from surrounding architecture and Leeds’ merchandising and textile history.

The hotel’s façade will be faced in two types of brick, a terracotta red and light beige, with detailing around the recessed double/triple height window bays. The ground floor frontages will be behind a colonnade, with recessed detailing around the arch-heads and down the columns, with a glazed frontage behind.

Image from DLA Architecture

RBA is cost consultants and project monitor, CSD is M&E consultant, Curtins is structural engineer, Quod is planning consultant and Re-form is the landscape architect on the project.

GMI commercial director Chris Weathers said: “Sovereign Square has become a landmark in the heart of the city, being the first new public space to have been developed in Leeds for more than a decade.

“This striking hotel is the last piece in the development’s jigsaw in what has become one of the most high-profile, sought-after destinations in the city. It will complete the extensive regeneration of the area and further enhance the other adjacent developments and public green space.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk