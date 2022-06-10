GMI starts Tamworth retail park

The traditional ground breaking photo call

GMI is redeveloping the site of the former Co-op supermarket on Ninian Way in Tamworth for Hawkstone Vale Developments and Central England Co-op.

The 80,000 sq ft site is being turned into a new retail and trade park.

Demolition works are progressing and site preparation has begun. Construction is expected to take 52 weeks, with the new development expected to be open by March 2023.

Builders merchant Travis Perkins is among those to have signed up for the new development already, along with Lidl, B&M, KFC, Starbucks, Greggs and Subway.

GMI divisional managing director Andy Bruce said: “This significant new development looks set to breathe new life into what was a redundant site and serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of the area creating new and substantial local employment and a brand-new trade and retail destination.”

Hawkstone Vale managing director Andrew Kirton said: “GMI are already making great progress onsite and come with an exceptional pedigree in the delivery of high quality retail and trade park developments of this scale.”

