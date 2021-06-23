GMI to build £30m helicopter logistics hub in Yeovil

  1. Instagram
Wed June 23 2021

1 hour GMI Construction Group has been appointed by real estate developer Graftongate building a £30m advanced helicopter logistics hub on behalf of Italian aerospace giant, Leonardo.

CGI of the planned Leonardo logistics centre in Yeovil
CGI of the planned Leonardo logistics centre in Yeovil

The 210,000 sq ft project in Yeovil, Somerset, will see the consolidation of eight existing warehouses into one all-encompassing logistics hub.

The single-site logistics facility will help support Leonardo Helicopters’ global fleet through the warehousing of components and tooling.

Sustainability features include rainwater harvesting tanks for brown water services, LED lighting and a heat recovery system in the main warehouse.

GMI will start construction in August and is scheduled for practical completion in Q4 2022.

Graftongate will deliver the new development on a 35-year lease in partnership with a CBRE Investment Advisory retained pension fund. Leonardo’s logistics partner, Kuehne & Nagel, will operate the new facility under a 10-year logistics contract.

