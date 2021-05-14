GMI wins £40m Leeds student residence build

The planned development in Carlton Hill, Leeds

The development, on Carlton Hill in Leeds, will see the demolition of a 20-year-old residence for 239 students and its replacement with a bigger block for 604.

The new building, which will be 15 storeys at the highest point, is expected to be completed and ready for students by September 2023.

The developer is Pickard Properties; Unipol Student Homes will lease the building for use by students attending the University of Leeds.

It will incorporate several fully landscaped three-storey ‘sky gardens’, allocated to clusters of flats, while the ground floor will have its own courtyard.

Miles Pickard, director of Pickard Properties, said: “We recognise there has been a huge change to students’ needs, and therefore a considerable amount of thought has been given to the design, social circulation and interaction for the wellbeing of students.”

GMI divisional managing director Lee Powell said: “This is a significant project win for GMI and we are looking forward to working with Pickard Properties, Fox Lloyd Jones and the rest of the team in changing the landscape of the Leeds City skyline.

“The scheme enables GMI to enhance its successful track record of delivering student residential living and we are proud to be involved in a ground-breaking design that caters for students’ mental wellbeing.”

